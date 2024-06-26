Business advocacy group names prominent board of directors

A Spokane businessman active in local politics is forming a new business association, but he says it won’t compete with Greater Spokane Incorporated or the Downtown Spokane Partnership.

“Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce advocates for Spokane Valley, GSI works hard on regional issues and DSP does a great job marketing, cleaning and patrolling downtown,” said Larry Stone, founder of the association and a developer who built the Playfair Commerce Park. “But as far as policies, there’s nobody that advocates for the businesses in Spokane – and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The association will focus on local issues that impact business around the city, Stone said. He began work to develop the new group about five months ago and released the names of those serving on its board of directors Tuesday, which includes himself.

It also includes Tom Simpson, CEO of Ignite Northwest.

“I think we are hardworking people who are passionate about this region and able to be a cause of action,” Simpson said. “This is not a wine and cheese board. Everyone on this board is accustomed to make things happen and I expect this organization will achieve its objectives as a result.”

On the group’s website, is a list of its 15 initiatives, some of which Stone has been advocating for years – including in controversial documentaries he funded. Stone is a major donor to conservative local candidates.

Initiatives include the construction of a new jail, an increase of police force, and the relocation of the downtown Spokane Transit Authority Plaza.

Many of the listed items regard creating a cleaner and safer downtown.

“We have not met as a group yet, and our group will opine on all of this,” Stone said. “But for me, the problems we’re having in our low-income neighborhoods and our downtown is open drug dealing, open drug use, violence, crime, graffiti and the practice of camping on public property.”

Despite having some focus on downtown issues, the new group will not challenge the Downtown Spokane Partnership, but instead work with the organization. This may include lobbying for local legislative actions or political candidates, according to Stone.

“For example, if there was a proposal to the city council that affected downtown, we would get DSP’s ideas about how it will affect things,” he said. “We’ll be cooperating with these organizations every step of the way.”

Chris Batten, founder of Spokane-based real estate firm RenCorp Realty, is an advisory member of the partnership and now on the board of directors of the newly created business association.

“Our new group is not just focused on downtown; we will advocate for business in all of Spokane,” he said. “That includes some areas downtown that are out of DSP’s district – like the mess on Second and Division.”

And the changes the group hopes to implement in downtown agree with the partnership, Batten said.

“There are some differences between our organizations but I think we align on every issue,” Batten said. “I don’t think there is single thing in our initiatives or our policy platform that is contradictory to the downtown partnership’s efforts.”

Emilie Cameron, president and CEO of the Partnership, said she has not had direct communication with the new association and knows little about it.

But from what she has gathered, she largely agrees with Batten’s statement.

“I want to stress that I don’t know much yet, but I have visited their website,” Cameron said, adding that she has read the group’s initiatives and is familiar with its board of directors. “A lot of their issues are about restoring vitality to downtown and that’s absolutely at the core of what we do.”

Cameron is welcoming of the new organization.

“Their board looks like passionate people who care a lot about Spokane,” she said. “We often collaborate with partners in the private sector with shared goals. I think both our organizations are optimistic for Spokane’s future.

“We look forward to learning more.”

Like the partnership, the association will be a private nonprofit, membership-based organization in which businesses and other organizations will pay to have a say in operations, Stone said.

But beyond that, much is unknown about the organization – not because Stone is withholding information but because it is still to be determined, he said.

Board members will convene on Tuesday next week for their first official meeting when they will begin structuring the association.

“The first meeting, we will cover a lot of things like putting together the bylaws, approving policies, deciding where our offices will be located – decisions like that,” he said. “And of course, we’ll be looking at potential hires for our CEO.”

Members will remain unpaid volunteers, Stone said. But their CEO will earn between $150,000 to $200,000 annually, according to a job posting for the position. Stone has no estimate for when the position could be filled.

“But I anticipate things will move very fast from there,” he said. “And we will be very dedicated to trying to make our city better – that’s my anticipation for sure.”