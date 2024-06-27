Cast of America’s longtime-running improv TV show is at the Fox for ‘Whose Live Anyway?’

From staff reports

It’s the show where the points don’t matter, and it’s coming to local audiences. “Whose Live Anyway?” – the traveling comedic stage show – will bring “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” to Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox.

“Whose Live Anyway?” features current cast members of the long-running, Emmy-nominated television show, and at the Friday night performance, audience members’ participation is a must; some may get a chance to join cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles and Joel Murray on stage.

An adaptation of the British TV improv show of the same name, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” first aired on ABC in 1998 and ran through 2004. ABC Family picked up the “Whose Line” from 2005-07; it moved to the CW Network in 2013.

In January 2023, “Whose Line” alum Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood made a dual Spokane appearance at the Fox.

Friday’s show begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening an hour earlier. Only balcony tickets remain for $55.