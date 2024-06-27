Field Reports: Pennsylvania woman drowns in Glacier National Park

From staff reports

A 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman drowned on the east side of Glacier National Park on Sunday.

Gillian Tones, of North Apollo, Pennsylvania, slipped and fell into Virginia Creek between St. Mary and Virginia Falls on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release.

She was swept over a series of smaller waterfalls before being pinned underwater by a log for several minutes, according to the release.

Other park visitors pulled her from the water.

Bystanders, park rangers and emergency medical responders tried to resuscitate her.

Tones never regained consciousness.

Idaho launches Turkey Tracker project

Wildlife officials in Idaho are asking people to spot and report wild turkeys as part of a new project to learn more about the state’s gobbler population.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced in a news release this week that the request is part of Turkey Tracker, an effort to survey the state’s wild turkey populations.

The survey will depend entirely on the public reporting turkey sightings. People are asked to record where they saw turkeys and how many they saw.

Before launching this project, Fish and Game didn’t have a formal wild turkey survey. Jeff Knetter, Fish and Game’s upland game and migratory game bird coordinator, said the survey will help the agency monitor reproduction and population dynamics, and will inform management of the birds.

“It’s a fun and simple way to make a big difference for the state’s wild turkey flocks, and people can help wildlife managers better understand these unique and interesting birds,” Knetter said.

Officials will use the information for a July and August brood survey and a survey of year-round distribution.

People will have the option of reporting their sightings online or through a mobile phone app. Photos can be uploaded but are not required.

Cleanup planned for Tubbs Hill

The Friends of Tubbs Hill in Coeur d’Alene are sponsoring a cleanup event next week to clear up litter from Fourth of July crowds.

The cleanup will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon on July 5.

It will begin at the Third Street trailhead. Trash bags and trash removal will be provided. Attendees are asked to bring their own gloves.