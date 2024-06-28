Kyle Karros homers among four hits, Spokane Indians drop Everett 8-4

From staff reports

EVERETT – Kyle Karros went 4 for 4 with a home run and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 8-4 in a Northwest League game at Funko Field on Friday.

Bryant Betancourt added four hits with an RBI for Spokane, which pounded out 15 hits.

The Indians (4-2) built a 2-0 lead on a solo home run by EJ Andrews, his first in High-A this season, in the third inning and a run-scoring groundout in the fourth.

Everett (4-2) got a run in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly, then took a 4-2 lead on Bill Knight’s three-run shot, his sixth of the season, in the fifth.

Spokane rallied in the seventh. Dyan Jorge reached on a wild pitch and Karros singled, then both runners moved up when Jake Snider reached on a bunt. Juan Guerrero followed with a soft liner that fell in front of the right fielder and Jorge scored ahead of the throw.

Karros scored on a fielder’s choice and Andrews hit an RBI single to put the Indians up 5-4. Karros added a run in the eighth on a solo home run, his seventh of the campaign, and the Indians pushed two insurance runs across in the ninth.

Reliever Brayan Castillo walked the bases loaded with two down in the ninth but struck out Knight to end it.

Starting pitcher Blake Adams went five innings. He allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Adams threw 86 pitches, 58 for strikes.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.