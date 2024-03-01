State 2B: Colfax and Columbia boys advance, take perfect record into state championship game

Colfax guard Jayce Kelly (10) tries to shoot past Napavine guard Karsen Denault (5) during the first half of a WIAA State 2B semifinal high school basketball game, Friday, Feb. 29, 2024, in the Spokane Veterans Arena. (COLIN MULVANY)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

For nearly half a quarter, the State 2B showdown between unbeaten teams was knotted up.

Then the Colfax Bulldogs’ offense got untracked, outscoring the Napavine Tigers 24-13 to close out the first half.

What kept Napavine within eyesight was Colfax’s poor defense in the paint. But it didn’t matter in the end as the Bulldogs prevailed 78-53 to advance to the championship game – against top-seeded and undefeated Columbia (Burbank).

Napavine cut Colfax’s lead to 38-35 midway through the third quarter, but the Bulldogs’ offense took off and the defense tightened up thereafter.

“We talked about in timeouts to just relax, just play and let that stuff come,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “And eventually we got a couple open looks. We have a lot of different offensive weapons in this group.”

Colfax’s offense was fluid as the Bulldogs (28-0) found the open man either through penetration in the key or crisp passing around the perimeter.

A 12-0 surge gave Colfax a 32-16 lead midway through the second quarter. Jayce Kelly and Adrik Jenkin each scored twice during the run.

The Tigers (24-1) got five points back, going into halftime trailing 35-24. Eight of their 12 baskets came in the key.

Colfax will be out to capture the state title for the first time since 2012. Reece Jenkin also was the Bulldogs’ coach that season.

Jenkin said the matchup with Columbia will be a significant challenge. Tipoff in the final is at 3 p.m. and is a short turnaround for Colfax.

“They’re super talented. They have some great players and a great coaching staff,” Jenkin said. “So we’ve got to come up with a game plan (Friday night) with a quick turnaround.”

Kelly led Colfax with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Seth Lustig had 22 points and Adrik Jenkin added 14 points and five rebounds.

Karsen Denault led Napavine with 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Columbia (Burbank) 64, Lake Roosevelt 54: The undefeated Coyotes got out quickly and were never seriously threatened in the other semifinal.

The Raiders (23-2) fought back, but couldn’t overcome the athletic Coyotes (26-0).

Quincy Scott and Caden Ross led Columbia with 17 points each, and Scott had eight rebounds and four steals.

Chase Marchand kept Lake Roosevelt in the game with 3-point shooting, making 6 of 14 attempts and finishing with 27 points to go with seven rebounds. Ivan Alejandre added 17 points and six rebounds.

Girls

Okanogan 52, Warden 45: The Bulldogs used a 17-3 run in the third quarter to open a lead they never relinquish in the State 2B semifinal.

The Bulldogs (23-4) outscored Warden 20-8 in the third quarter, then had to hold off a late surge.

Jacey Boesel led Okanogan with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, and Aleena Lafferty had 11 points and six rebounds.

Lauryn Madsen led Warden (22-6) with 18 points and four assists.

Napavine 57, Adna 33: The Tigers jumped all over the Pirates from the tip and never let up in the other semifinal.

The Tigers nearly held Adna scoreless in the first quarter before taking a 12-2 lead into the second quarter.

Hayden Kaut led Napavine (23-3) with 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Keira O’Neill had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Danika Hallom led Adna (25-3) with 11 points.

Napavine will face Okanogan in the title game Saturday.