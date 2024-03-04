Justin Timberlake is finally set to release long-awaited new studio album

By Jim Harrington (San Jose, Calif.) Mercury News

Fans could be forgiven for thinking that Justin Timberlake might never release another solo album.

After all, it’s been some six years since JT released his last full-length outing – 2018’s “Man of the Woods.” Since then, he’s kept busy with a variety of movie projects (including two new chapters in the “Trolls” animated film franchise) and other endeavors.

Yet, none of that ranks as proper compensation for those waiting (and waiting) for a batch of cool new songs from the multitalented performer.

Thankfully, the long wait is finally set to come to end when Timberlake delivers his sixth studio album – “Everything I Thought It Was” – on March 15 on RCA Records.

The first single from the album is “Selfish,” a tune that Timberlake performed live for the first time in late-January on “Saturday Night Live.” The second single from “Everything I Thought It Was” is “Drown.”

Another notable number on the album is “Paradise,” which finds the singer reuniting with his fellow NSYNC stars.

Timberlake will support the new work during The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The trek includes two shows, May 6 and 7, at the SAP Center in San Jose, ticketmaster.com.

This is Timberlake’s first road show since The Man of the Woods Tour (2018-19), which also included two shows at SAP Center as well as single dates at Oakland Arena and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.