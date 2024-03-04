Spokane Lilac Festival Association’s 2024 royal court has been selected: ‘We are so excited for and impressed by these seven young ladies’

April 13: Lilac Queen coronation, 4:30 p.m. at the Spokane Community College Auditorium, 1810 N. Greene St. Tickets are $10 online, $15 at the door or $5 for students 18 and under.

The Spokane Lilac Festival’s royal court has been selected.

Every high school in Spokane County had the option to present a candidate from their senior class to participate in the program. Seven students were chosen out of 17 candidates.

The seven local high school students have completed an eight-week training course, focusing on topics like professional development, resumé-building and self-defense, and were selected through an interview process. On April 13, a queen will be selected from the court and will be crowned at the Spokane Community College Auditorium. Thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded to the students.

The students in the royal court include Chloe Matteson of West Valley High School, Kate Wolf of Mead High School, Katie Payne of East Valley High School, Livi Bennett of Mt. Spokane High School, Kwynci Peters of Gonzaga Preparatory School, Madeleine Froese of Lewis and Clark High School and Olivia Cassie of University High School.

“We are so excited for and impressed by these seven young ladies. They represent their schools and communities with such integrity, grace and pride and are going to be incredible ambassadors of the Lilac City!” said Adriana Berndt, Spokane Lilac Festival’s executive director.

The court will serve as Spokane ambassadors, making their first appearance at Spokane’s St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 16. They will do community service and outreach projects throughout their time on the court, said Jasmin Davis, co-vice president of royalty at the association.

“They are our representatives for the next year until the next court is determined,” Davis said.

Davis was Lilac royalty herself once, class of 2012.

“The Lilac program really just helped develop me into a young professional and help me connect with my community,” she said. “(It) definitely had a tremendous impact on me.”

This year’s Lilac Festival theme is “Dare to Dream.”