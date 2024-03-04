Spokesman-Review earns Top 10 award among nation’s largest papers in Associated Press Sports Editors Contest

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Spokesman-Review sports department earned a Top 10 award in the 2023 Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) Contest.

The award came in the Division A-B Print category for Special Sections and was judged alongside the nation’s largest newspapers.

The S-R’s winning entry, designed by Taylor Newquist, was a preview of the college basketball season. It featured Gonzaga standouts Anton Watson and Yvonne Ejim in a cover photo shot by Colin Mulvany.