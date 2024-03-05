Berkly Catton registers hat trick, five points in Spokane Chiefs 6-3 win over Victoria

Last weekend, the Spokane Chiefs went to Prince George for a pair of road games against the Cougars – who are first in the conference and have clinched a division title and playoff spot already with three weeks left in the season.

So, to come away with three points out of the two overtime games shows just how far this young Chiefs team has come this season.

Those points helped to solidify Spokane’s hold on the eighth and final playoff spot from the Western Conference. But with eight games remaining in the regular season and a nine-point lead over Tri-City, there’s no time to rest on laurels.

Good thing the Chiefs have Berkly Catton.

Catton scored three goals with two assists and the Spokane Chiefs beat the Victoria Royals 6-3 in a Western Hockey League game at the Arena on Tuesday.

Catton, who is expected to be one of the top picks in this year’s NHL draft, extended his team-leading goals total to 48 and points to 103. He is third in goals and tied for second in points in the league.

Catton drew a penalty early in the first on a nifty move around the cage, but the Chiefs (26-28-5-1) weren’t able to convert with the advantage. Shortly thereafter Chiefs defenseman Will McIsaac was sent to the box for hooking and Victoria (28-25-5-4) promptly made good, as Cole Reschny scored on a wrist shot from the right point.

Midway through the period the home team tied it up as Lukáš Král tipped home McIsaac’s shot from the point for his sixth goal of the season.

They made it 2-1 a few minutes later. Shea Van Olm picked the pocket of a Victoria defenseman and fed Catton alone in the slot. Catton buried the one-timer for his team-leading 46th goal and 99th point of the season, extending both Catton and Roulette’s points streak to 14 games.

2024 #NHLDraft top prospect, Berkly Catton, extends his point streak to 14-straight games with his 46th goal of the season!@spokanechiefs pic.twitter.com/98u4B7g0IT — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 6, 2024

Chiefs forward Cam Parr leveled Victoria’s Reggie Newman with an open ice hit and the winger needed help off the ice. Parr was assessed a checking to the head penalty and the Royals tied it on a power play goal by Casper Evensen-Haugen with 2:26 left in the first.

Spokane took the lead 3 minutes into the second period. Chase Bertholet took a pass from Catton, held the puck through the high slot and sent a wrist shot past Victoria goalie Braden Holt for his 22nd goal of the season.

Victoria evened it up on Evensen-Haugen’s second of the night with 2023 third-overall pick Mathis Preston – in his fourth WHL game and first at home – in the box for hooking.

Defenseman Brayden Crampton got that one right back as his power play shot from the high slot was tipped out front and fluttered over the goalie’s shoulder and into the net to put the Chiefs up 4-3.

Catton made it 5-3 early in the third, collecting a pass from Parr in the neutral zone then skating through, past and around three defenders then deking Holt before flipping it past the goalie.

Catton completed the hat trick midway through the third, completing a two-on-one with Van Olm.