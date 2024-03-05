Princess of Wales Catherine Middleton seen for first time since abdominal surgery, conspiracy theories

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Catherine, Princess of Wales, who had not been seen in public since the end of last year, has been spotted for the first time since undergoing abdominal surgery in January, and on the heels of internet conspiracy theories concerning her whereabouts.

The 42-year-old royal was photographed riding shotgun Monday in an Audi driven by mom Carole Middleton, according to Backgrid photos obtained by multiple outlets.

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Catherine had undergone a “successful” previously scheduled abdominal surgery the day prior and would be unlikely to resume her royal duties until after Easter. Days later, a source told People that her mother, dad Michael Middleton, and husband Prince William would all “be there to lend support” as she recovered.

The palace’s previously projected timeline did nothing to abate speculation last week when the Prince of Wales, 41, suddenly pulled out of a memorial service honoring his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, who died last year, citing personal reasons.

William’s father, King Charles, who recently announced his cancer diagnosis and is undergoing treatment, was also absent. Unlike his daughter-in-law though, the 75-year-old monarch has occasionally been seen after he was treated for an enlarged prostate earlier this year. His hospitalization at The London Clinic overlapped with the princess’.

Some theories last week went so far as to suggest that Catherine was in a coma due to complications from her surgery — despite the palace assuring the public she was “doing well.”

Kensington Palace on Thursday ultimately made a rare statement shutting down the theories.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” a spokesperson told People. They noted again that Catherine was “doing well.”

Prior to Monday, she had last been seen in public during the royal family’s annual Christmas outing.

There was also speculation that William’s absence from the service was linked to the suspected suicide of Thomas Kingston. The 45-year-old financier — husband of Charles’ second cousin, Lady Gabriella Kingston, and reported ex of Catherine’s sister, Pippa Middleton — died on Feb. 25. The news wasn’t announced till hours after the service for Constantine.

This weekend, officials stated that Kingston died of a “traumatic wound to the head,” with a firearm found near his body.