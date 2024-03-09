Ask the Builder: Beware egotistical and closed-minded contractors

By Tim Carter Tribune Content Agency

A few weeks ago, I shared a true story with you about my failed asphalt shingle roof. If you remember, it had a 30-year warranty, and after just 12 years it began to experience catastrophic failure. Looking back now, I shared the wrong photograph with you. I showed you a picture of my daughter’s new roof with copper strips on it. I should have shown you the photo of the Tilton, New Hampshire, post office roof. That photo accompanies this column.

Just two days ago, I received an email from a man who runs a roofing company in a suburb of a large Midwestern city. He was quick to point out his credentials. “I … have been in this industry for over 28 years. I was reading through the local paper and noticed an interesting segment (headlined) ‘Copper strips help keep asphalt shingles young,’ ” he wrote. “Please keep in mind this is from pure hands-on experience, and I’m not looking to start anything. I don’t agree, to say the least.”

I returned a lengthy reply to the roofer. I shared with him an online file folder filled with photos proving that copper ions react with asphalt molecules. The copper washing over the shingles with each rainfall acted like the Fountain of Youth. I also shared that three intelligent physical chemists confirmed my theory. The roofer rejected all of this evidence.

The roofer painted himself into an ego corner that only Spiderman might escape. Think back on all your interactions in the past with contractors. How would you rate their egos? These individuals tend to reject new ideas and data contradicting all they have been exposed to. In fact, how would you rate yourself on this scale when presented with new facts that challenge your core beliefs?

Five years ago, I was lucky enough to meet a rare insulation contractor with a generous amount of humility and reasoning power. I shared his story in a past column you may have missed. My interaction with this man was so remarkable and life-changing for him that I devoted an entire column to it. You can dip yourself in the magic waters of this fantastic story at AsktheBuilder.com. Type “Sebastian” into my search engine to find the story.

One day, while working at my daughter’s new home, the insulation contractor showed up with his crew. He was about the same age as the roofer that emailed me a few days ago. It turns out that the insulation contractor had been installing insulation wrong his entire career. That morning, I taught him the correct way to install it beneath radiant heating tubes.

At first, he didn’t say anything. Realize he was in shock. I’m sure you would be, too, after discovering something you thought was true for 30 years was false. Several hours later, the insulation contractor told my son-in-law he was eternally grateful for meeting me that day. I had enlightened him about his craft, and now his work would be perfect.

If I had to guess what you’re thinking at this point, it would be: “Tim, those are two fascinating stories, but what do they have to do with me getting my new concrete sidewalk installed or my house painted? I’m not quite sure what your message is.”

My message is you need to stop trusting contractors. Stop thinking they know the right way to do things. Often they don’t. Unfortunately, many contractors have egos bigger than the Empire State Building. These contractors will almost always reject your input when you challenge their myopic work experience.

Years ago I saw an older concrete mason adding gallons of water to ready-mixed concrete. He did this to make it easier to install. When I shared the added water dilutes the amount of cement paste in the mix, making the concrete weaker, he replied, “Well, I’ve been doing it this way for over 30 years.” His ignorance created untold suffering and unnecessary financial loss for hundreds of homeowners like you.

I know you don’t want to hear this, but the onus is all on you regarding getting things done right at your home. You must invest the time reading the installation instructions provided by the manufacturers of products used at your home. Think about it. When was the last time you read the label on a paint can? Do you, or your painter, do all the things it says to do?

For example, do you know what clean means? Have you ever taken your filthy car to a self-car wash where you spray it with a high-pressure wand? You get the wand as close to the paint as possible, applying the soapy water. Moments later, you rinse it with clear water and pull out of the bay. If you just let your car air dry for a few moments, you’ll discover it’s not clean. There is still a thin, stubborn film of dirt bonding to the paint. Yet, thousands of painters feel pressure washing your home gets it clean.

I could go on and on and on. It’s your job to discover precisely how things should be installed the right way. You then treat each conversation with a bidding contractor like a job interview. You own the frame, not them. You tell them exactly what needs to be done. I know it’s not going to be easy. At the end of the day, it’s only about money. Perhaps you have an unlimited supply.

