Two dogs die in Deer Park fire started by one of the dogs

Two dogs died after one of them accidentally started a fire inside a duplex Saturday in Deer Park.

Firefighters were called shortly after 11:15 a.m. to the duplex at 22 W. Crawford St., Spokane County Fire District 4 Capt. John McDonald said.

McDonald said a dog inside one of the duplex units jumped onto the stove and accidentally turned on two burners, which started material on the stove on fire and spread inside the entire unit.

The woman who live in the unit told firefighters one of her dogs had a tendency to hop on the stove, McDonald said. She was not home when the fire started.

McDonald said crews removed the woman’s two dogs from the unit and tried to revive them but were unsuccessful.

He said contents inside the unit were destroyed and the neighboring unit had minor smoke damage.

McDonald said firefighters were on scene at 11:20 a.m. and knocked the fire down about 15 minutes later.