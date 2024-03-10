50 years ago in Expo history: ‘Transient youths’ were expected to visit the fair without much trouble, though a small amount could be ‘dissidents’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane had nothing to fear from the “transient youths” expected to use the “low-budget visitor camp” near High Bridge Park during Expo ’74.

The vast majority would be “mild-mannered, well-behaved future leading citizens of our nation,” according to parks director William S. Fearn.

At least, he hoped so.

He said his department had a good idea of what to expect from knowledge of “changing cultural patterns” and the experiences of other cities.

“They will arrive by public transportation, thumb, bicycle, motorcycle, and automobile,” he said. “They will throw down their sleeping bags wherever they can and will prefer being with others their own age.”

He did concede that they “will have some empathy for the one percent who are dissidents, and can be aroused to create trouble.” But he was coming up with plan to prevent any disturbances from getting started.

From 100 years ago: Hillyard was set to vote the next day on annexation to Spokane, and the city’s business leaders were confident it would pass.

“There isn’t a representative business man, big property owner or heavy taxpayer in Hillyard that is against annexation,” one merchant reportedly said.

Proponents were perhaps a bit too confident, as it would turn out.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1783: The USS Alliance under Captain Barry fights and wins last naval battle of the Revolutionary War off Cape Canaveral.