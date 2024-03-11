NFL free agency: Former WSU QB Gardner Minshew signs with Raiders; Frankie Luvu joins Commanders

PULLMAN – Former Washington State star quarterback Gardner Minshew is headed to Las Vegas.

Minshew signed a two-year deal with the Raiders on Monday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, in an agreement worth $25 million with $15 million guaranteed, per Tom Pelissero, also of NFL Network.

Minshew, who guided the 2018 Cougars to a memorable 11-win season and an Alamo Bowl win over Iowa State, will compete for the Raiders’ starting job with incumbent Aidan O’Connell. The Raiders are also rumored to be in the market for Bears QB Justin Fields, so either way, Minshew will be fighting for a starter’s role.

Minshew played the 2023 season with the Indianapolis Colts, serving as the backup to franchise QB Anthony Richardson, who sustained an injury that prompted Minshew to take his place and start the remainder of the season. Minshew totaled 3,305 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, the Coltts narrowly missing a playoff spot.

Minshew, who earned a replacement spot in the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl, played the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

“I did the best I could this year leading this team,” Minshew said after the 2024 season, according to the Indianapolis Star. “There’s times I could have done better. Obviously, I wish we could have gotten in the playoffs and all, but I think there was a lot of good. I think we found ways to scrap and claw and win games. I’m proud of what I did this year, what we did this year. Who knows how it’ll all shake out?”

Former WSU linebacker Frankie Luvu signs with Commanders

Frankie Luvu, a standout WSU linebacker from 2014-17, signed a 3-year deal with the Washington Commanders on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Luvu, a four-year Cougar letter-winner who earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors as a senior in 2017, played the previous three seasons with the Carolina Panthers, racking up 125 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season.

Luvu started his career with the New York Jets, playing the 2018-2020 seasons there.