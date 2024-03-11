Road work in Spokane this week

Here’s an overview of construction projects that could affect Spokane roads this week.

Southbound Driscoll Boulevard is closed to thru traffic from Gordan Avenue to Lindeke Street with a detour in place. Driscoll Boulevard will also have lane closures from Francis Avenue to Bismark Place through Tuesday for underground fiber cable installation work.

There will be lane closures on Illinois Avenue from Napa to Crestline streets Tuesday because Trailhead Tree Service will be pruning the trees on the road’s center island.

Browne Street’s west curb lane will be closed from Main to Sprague avenues Tuesday for Arc Electric & Lighting Corp work.

Rowan Avenue’s eastbound curb lane from Division to Mayfair streets is closed through Friday for work by Hydromax USA LLC. There will be flaggers at the Division-Rowan intersection.

There will be lane closures on Thorpe Road between Trainor Road and Westwood Lane through March 22 for work by Mastec.

Cascade Cable work will close the southbound curb lane of Nevada Street from Sitka to Lyons avenues, the northbound curb lane of Nevada Street from Holyoke to Beacon avenues and the center lane of Lyons Avenue from Cincinnati to Perry streets through March 28.

Rowan Avenue will have lane closure between C and G streets through April 3 for underground cable installation .

Flaggers will be at the Monroe Street and Euclid Avenue intersection and on Electric Avenue between Spotted Road and Geiger Boulevard through April 11 for work by Mastec.

Mastec work will also close the eastbound curb lane of Fourth Avenue from Washington to Bernard streets and the northbound curb lane of Helena Street from Riverside to Trent avenues through April 11.