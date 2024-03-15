50 years ago in Expo history: The fair’s celebrity guest list was beginning to take shape as the grand opening festivities were also revealed

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Grand plans were announced for Expo ’74’s grand opening on May 4.

It would “take place in the middle of the Spokane River, atop a stage rising on gigantic cedar poles from the river bottom, with VIP officials arriving onstage by boat, in the wake of floating flowers.”

The river craft would be escorted by “Indians in boats,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

No one yet knew whether President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon would attend – he was busy with a little problem called Watergate – but other celebrities and dignitaries were a lock.

Actor/comedian Danny Kaye had been selected to read the Credo of Expo ’74. He was also slated to receive a humanitarian award for his philanthropic work. Most, if not all, members of the states Congressional delegation were also expected to be on hand.

From 100 years ago: Plenty of drama was on display at a state hearing on stage (bus) transportation in which the state supervisor was moved to deliver this announcement: “if I hear of any one of you, either driver of owner, appearing under the influence of liquor, or even partaking of liquor while on duty, I will have your driver’s license revoked and take away your license to operate a stage line.”

This was after the supervisor had heard numerous reports of drunken behavior, including one alarming report in which a bus crowded a rival bus into a ditch on the route to Spirit Lake. One passenger testified that she saw two drivers get into a fight. Another testified that one owner-operator “crossed the street” to start another fight.