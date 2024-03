From staff reports

A toddler died in a residential fire Sunday morning in Colville.

The Colville Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a toddler possibly trapped in a fire at about 8:40 a.m. near Elm Street and Second Avenue, according to a fire department news release. Firefighters found the housing unit engulfed in fire and a dead child inside.

The fire is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.