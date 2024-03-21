Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for March 21

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Missouri’s paddlefish season just opened a few days ago, and an angler has broken the state and world record for the unique species. Chad Williams of Olathe, Kansas, snagged the 164-pound, 13-ounce paddlefish on March 17 Sunday, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The water is coming up on Billy Clapp Lake and launching will soon be possible. The lake is loaded with 15- to 16-inch rainbow trout. Flatlining orange floating Rapalas has proven effective in the past.

Current Washington fishing and hunting licenses expire at midnight on March 31. Licenses may be purchased from local dealers or over the phone by calling 1-866-246-9453

The Banks Lake Triple Fish Challenge, hosted by Reel Recreation, is scheduled for April 12-14. There will be a free kids fishing pond on Friday loaded with big rainbow. Volunteers will be on hand to help the kids land one of these whoppers. On Saturday and Sunday, anglers will be out on Banks Lake fishing for a variety of species, mainly trout, walleye and bass. Family participation is encouraged and prizes will be awarded for several categories in the adult and youth divisions. Coulee Playland on Banks Lake in Electric City is the headquarters for the event. Learn more by going to the Reel Recreation website at www.reelrecreation.com.

The annual Trout Derby on Burke and Quincy lakes, hosted by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce, will be Friday and Saturday. Fishing at these lakes has been good since the opening day on March 1 with many 12- to 13-inch trout and an impressive number of carryovers landed. Registration forms are available at Hooked on Toys in Wenatchee, Sportsman’s Warehouse in East Wenatchee, Quincy Hardware and Lumber in Quincy and at the Quincy Chamber office. Fishing officially starts on Friday at 6 a.m. and there is a mandatory weigh-in of fish caught on Friday at 4 p.m. The final weigh in will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the trout planted in Burke and Quincy lakes, the Chamber will add more fish for the event, including some whoppers.

The 1½-pound triploids recently released in Rufus Woods Reservoir have a tremendous growth rate and could well be 3- and 4-pounders by this summer – if they survive. Unfortunately, many of these fish will be caught and released now by bait fishermen who hope to catch even larger fish for their two-fish limit. This “upgrading” is illegal anywhere for trout when using bait, and is usually fatal for the fish. Casting unbaited jigs works just as well as any bait and allows you to catch and release as many lip-hooked trout as you want.

Fly fishing

Fly fishermen at Hog Canyon Lake are still doing well on rainbows, but Fourth of July Lake has been slow. Both winter season trout lakes, as well as Hatch, close March 31.

Amber Lake is fishing well. Most of the rainbow run between 15 and 20 inches. Black Woolly Buggers have been effective. Coffeepot Lake trout are also turning on. Woolly Buggers have been working almost everywhere there, but chironomids have been best on the far end of the lake.

Trout and kokanee

Three friends and I launched around 8 a.m. at Keller Ferry on Lake Roosevelt last Friday. Trolling Apex lures, our first fish was a 20-inch kokanee, followed by two 16-inch trout – all in the first half hour and in sight of the launch. By 8:30, the action was over and we trolled until early afternoon, marking fish but without another bite. Other fishermen at the launch who had also given up reported a similar lack of action, with three other boats having netted but three rainbow and no kokes. One of the anglers I spoke with said he had been to Keller 10 times this year and had yet to catch a kokanee.

On Sunday, two other friends went to Hansen Harbor to fish for trout from shore. One had his five-fish limit in about 40 minutes and the other said he had “about a million bites” before finally landing four fish. The bite was again over by 8:30, and another two hours of fishing produced nothing. Both anglers were using orange Power Bait. The most successful of the two used a wide gap No. 6 hook and the other used a circle hook of the same size. There’s a possibility he was instinctively setting the hook, and the circle hook is designed so that the fish hooks itself. Trying to set the hook often pulls it out of the fish’s mouth.

The upper Columbia River near Northport is low with moderate flow and clear water. Trout between 17 and 22 inches are common. Most of these are wild, but are legal to keep in those waters. Mayflies have been noted on the water. The bite is usually dead by 1 p.m.

The middle net pens on Rufus Woods are producing some 1½- to 2-pound triploids for anglers using jigs, Power Bait and a bait I had never heard of called Power Bait Mice Tail, which appears to be outfishing everything else.

Brandts Landing is giving up some triploids weighing 2 to 6 pounds. Fishing isn’t fast, but a few fish over 10 pounds have been caught in recent weeks by anglers using jigs.

Trout fishing has been fair on Potholes Reservoir. Troll No. 7 Flicker Shads or spoons at 2-3 mph. Fish Medicare Beach or the stretch between MarDon Resort and Blythe Point. Corral Lake, Upper Goose Lake and Long Lake have been producing trout. Use rooster tails or Power Bait from shore or troll wedding rings.

Spiny ray

Surface temperatures on Potholes Reservoir have warmed to the mid-40s on the main reservoir and to the mid-50s back in the sand dunes and the fish are waking up. Largemouth bass are making their way back into the sand dunes. Fishing is fair with several nice catches reported from midway back in the dunes.

Throw one-half ounce black and blue jigs, swim jigs, jerkbaits and Texas rigged plastics. Walleye fishing is fair. Fish the humps in front of the sand dunes and near Perch Point. Trolling and jigging are both producing. There have been no reports of perch, crappie, bluegill or smallmouth bass.

Other species

The WDFW has announced plans for the 2024 halibut fishing season, which will kick off April 4 in some Puget Sound areas.

Prior to fishing, anglers should check the WDFW website to ensure a specific area is open. Refer to the WDFW bottom fish and halibut webpage for information on recreational halibut regulations and seasons.

Sturgeon retention closed in John Day Pool. It remains open for catch-and-release fishing for sturgeon on days not open to retention, as do many other stretches of the mainstem Columbia.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com