Commentary: Gonzaga plasters McNeese State, serves notice to the rest of the Midwest

Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The alarms proved false. All of them.

Gonzaga wasn’t quick enough to keep pace with McNeese State?

Wrong.

Gonzaga would suffer the same fate as myriad No. 5 seeds before them?

Dead wrong.

Gonzaga didn’t have the talent to replicate the NCAA success so many of coach Mark Few’s teams produced before?

Absolutely. Dead. Wrong.

The fifth-seeded Zags were superb Thursday evening in the opening round of the Midwest Regional, blistering McNeese State from start to finish, winning 86-65 and setting up a second round duel with No. 4 Kansas.

It was hardly the outcome many expected.

The Bulldogs looked more vulnerable this season than they had in recent years and carried their lowest seed into the NCAAs (No. 5) since the 2016 season.

Combine that fair-to-middlin’ seed position with ominous history – No. 12s have won 35% of the matchups against No. 5s – and the Zags were a popular pick to exit early.

Instead of an upset, or even a breathless escape, the Zags dispatched McNeese State with the ease usually seen when No. 1 seeds face No. 16s.

In a first half that was nothing short of master class, they shot 58.6% from the field and 72.7% from 3-point range.

They had 15 assists on 17 baskets.

They committed just four turnovers.

And they had a 23-point lead.

But as Few himself said during a brief halftime interview on TBS, “We’re playing great defense.”

Gonzaga’s frontcourt size affected the Cowboys, leading to a bevy of errant shots from close range.

On the perimeter, the Zags challenged jumpers, sealed off passing lanes and held the Cowboys to 1-of-10 shooting from behind the line.

It was a clinic on both ends of the court, and it raised to the rafters an intriguing possibility: Could this version of Gonzaga – a version devoid of both the high seed and high draft picks usually associated with Few’s program – actually match the standard set by its predecessors?

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few cheers at guard Nolan Hickman (11) as he comes out of the game during the second half of a first round NCAA basketball tournament game against the McNeese State Cowboys on Thursday, Mar 21, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Gonzaga won the game 86-65. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Could the Zags turn all the skepticism into a boulder on their shoulder that serves as propellant for a deep run through March?

The Midwest is arguably the weakest region, with a No. 1 seed (Purdue) that typically struggles in the NCAAs and a No. 2 seed (Tennessee) that does the same.

Oh, and No. 4 Kansas just announced that its best player, guard Kevin McCullar Jr., would miss the tournament because of a knee injury.

March Madness is full of twists, and here’s one to ponder:

What if the Creighton-Oregon winner – the teams meet Saturday in the second round – looms as the greatest obstacle between Gonzaga and the Final Four?

After all, both the Bluejays and the Ducks were sensational Thursday.

And so was Gonzaga.