Recap and highlights: Gonzaga routs McNeese State 86-65 in impressive start to NCAA Tournament

From staff reports

SALT LAKE CITY – Gonzaga’s first possession was telling. McNeese State applied a full-court press, GU broke it easily and Nolan Hickman hit an open 3-pointer.

The Bulldogs made their first three 3s before the Cowboys came out of a timeout in a 1-3-1 zone. GU moved the ball to find Dusty Stromer for another 3-point connection.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs were a step ahead of McNeese State’s traps and double-teams. They put on a perimeter shooting and passing clinic. They shut down a Cowboys’ offense that relies on dribble penetration.

Gonzaga, after hearing for days it was a prime candidate for a first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament, was nearly flawless in the first half, built a 23-point lead and coasted past the 12th-seeded Cowboys 86-65 Thursday at the Delta Center.

The Zags (26-7) earned their 15th consecutive opening-round win. They’ll attempt to reach the Sweet 16 for the ninth straight time Saturday against the No. 4 Kansas/No. 13 Samford winner.

GU’s eruption offensively came against one the nation’s top defensive units. McNeese State ranked third in field-goal percentage defense (38.5) and fifth in scoring defense (61.5). UT Martin’s 80 points was the most yielded by the Cowboys this season. Luka Krajnovic’s three-point play with 4:50 left put the Zags in front 83-48.

The Cowboys (30-4) were no match for the Zags, who are No. 2 in field-goal percentage (51.6) and No. 8 in scoring offense (84.9).

Gonzaga buried 6 of its first 7 3-pointers and 8 of 11 by intermission. Anton Watson had six assists as GU raced in front 18-12. Freshman wing Dusty Stromer, in his first NCAA Tournament game, reached double figures with 10 points off the bench as Gonzaga built a 15-point lead with 5:24 remaining.

The Zags broke it open with a 16-2 run to take a 48-25 advantage at the break. Gonzaga had 15 assists on 17 field goals. The Cowboys had one assist.

Gonzaga cooled off in the second half but still led by as many as 35.

Watson barely missed the second triple-double in program history with 13 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Joel Ayayi posted the lone triple-double against Portland in 2021.

Graham Ike had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Five Zags scored in double figures.

March Madness / Youtube

BOX SCORE

Gonzaga dismantles McNeese State at both ends of the floor in 86-65 blowout in first round of NCAA Tournament Gonzaga, after hearing for days it was a prime candidate for a first-round upset in the NCAA Tournament, was nearly flawless in the first half, built a 23-point lead and coasted past the 12th-seeded Cowboys 86-65 Thursday at the Delta Center. | Read more

‘He’s always able to step up.’ Gonzaga’s confidence in Dusty Stromer grows after freshman delivers on NCAA Tournament stage SALT LAKE CITY – Dusty Stromer’s mother and father were in the crowd at the Delta Center on Thursday, traveling from Southern California to Salt Lake City to watch their son’s debut in the NCAA Tournament. | Read more

Commentary: Gonzaga plasters McNeese State, serves notice to the rest of the Midwest The alarms proved false. All of them. | Read more

Difference makers: Anton Watson’s near triple-double help leads Gonzaga past McNeese State in NCAA Tournament Anton Watson | Read more

First half

19:31 – GU 3, McN 2: Cowboys win the tip and get a layup from Wells, but Hickman answers on the other end with a 3-pointer to put the Zags ahead.

15:54 – GU 11, McN 6: Good start for the Zags, who give up a bit of ground with a basket and a foul at the U16 media timeout.

GU opens 3 of 4 on 3-pointers, two from Hickman. Gregg is called for a second quick foul and will head to the bench.

McNeese starts 3 of 8 from the field, scoring all its points in the paint.

11:16 – GU 20, McN 14: Solid minutes of the bench for Stromer in his first NCAA Tournament game. Freshman has a team-high seven points. Huff is called for a foul at the U12 media timeout.

McNeese getting most of its points inside. Zags 4 of 5 on 3-pointers.

8:19 – GU 28, McN 17: Hickman knocks down his third 3-pointer and the Cowboys call a timeout as GU builds its largest lead of the night.

Gonzaga is 6 of 7 from 3, picking a good time to have their best shooting half of the year.

2:58 – GU 42, McN 20: Gregg hits Gu’s eighth 3-pointer of the half, Watson slams a dunk and McNeese calls a timeout. Gonzaga is running away with this one, on a 16-2 and 12-0 run.

Stromer leads with 10 points, Hickman adds nine, Ike and Nembhard with eight apiece. If GU keeps it up they’re putting together one of the most impressive games of the day.

Halftime

Ryan Nembhard dribbled near midcourt and drained the shot clock, until finding Anton Watson for a backdoor dunk right before halftime.

The play encapsulated the first 20 minutes for Gonzaga, which had its way with McNeese State, leading 48-25 at halftime.

The Zags shot 59% from the field and were 8 of 11 on 3-pointers, while limiting the Cowboys to 27% and 1 of 10.

Graham Ike and Dusty Stromer lead with 10 points apiece.

Second half

15:41 – GU 58, McN 33: Ike hits a jumper to extend the Zags lead to 28 at the U16 media timeout. GU opens 3 of 5 in the second half, still with the biggest blowout of the day.

13:04 – GU 60, McN 37: Stromer is called for a foul and the Zags call a timeout. Zags still up big.

10:06 – GU 68, McN 39: Garcia is called for his fourth foul at the U12 media timeout. Zags have a 20-14 second-half lead and almost up to 30 for the game.

Ike and Watson both up to double-doubles. Watson closing in on a triple-double.

7:53 – GU 75, McN 42: Watson hits a layup at the U8 media timeout. Krajnovic in the game, Zags reserves should get some run down the stretch here.

3:44 – GU 83, McN 53: Zags going to win this one. Some bad news for GU though, with Gregg’s ankle wrapped up on the bench.

Ben Gregg’s right ankle is taped up on the bench. Not entirely sure what happened. pic.twitter.com/ECFZwUxLNW — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 22, 2024

Pregame

The road starts in Salt Lake City.

Fifth-seeded Gonzaga opens the NCAA Tournament this evening against No. 12 seed McNeese State. Tipoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on TBS.

The Bulldogs (25-7, No. 18 AP) are playing in their 25th consecutive tournament and are looking to make their eighth straight Sweet 16. To do so they’ll have to go through the Southland champion Cowboys (30-3) and await the winner of tonight’s game between Kansas and Samford.

The Zags are a 6½-point favorite, though MSU has been a trendy underdog pick. Even CBS host Seth Davis called for an upset on the selection Sunday broadcast.

The public is still heavily on the Zags, with 78% of ESPN Tournament Challenge brackets picking GU.

At Gonzaga, you’re part of a bigger story.



The story of 𝘊𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘢 becoming a 𝙋𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙚 🎞 pic.twitter.com/Iuvm2tiBgN — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 21, 2024

#Gonzaga going through a light open practice at the Delta Center. pic.twitter.com/CfcW1VNH1y — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 20, 2024

Get to know McNeese State

Game preview

‘We’re prepared for quite a battle’: Gonzaga faces speedy challenge vs. Cowboys Both coaches cut to the chase analyzing the Gonzaga-McNeese State matchup. The fifth-seeded Zags start three bigs – “Look, their 3 man is bigger than our center. They’re huge,” Cowboys coach Will Wade said – while the Southland Conference champions rely on speed and quickness with a smaller lineup. | Read more

Gonzaga-McNeese State key matchup: Shahada Wells does it all for Cowboys McNeese State do-everything guard Shahada Wells, who likely occupies the first line on Gonzaga’s scouting report, has played a lot of college basketball at several career stops. | Read more

More on the Zags

Pizza and the Princeton offense: Gonzaga coaching circle shares special dinner before taking NCAA Tournament stage SALT LAKE CITY – The jokes started flying as soon as Dan Monson, running a few minutes behind schedule, sat down with Mark Few, Tommy Lloyd and their families at a Salt Lake City pizza joint Tuesday night. | Read more

‘Never take it for granted:’ Perfect NCAA Tournament attendance for Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Mike Roth There are two people, outside of Gonzaga’s fan base, that have been in the building for every one of Gonzaga’s 69 NCAA Tournament games. They were the last two around after the team’s watch party ended on Selection Sunday. That would be former athletic director Mike Roth and head coach Mark Few, an assistant on GU’s first NCAA Tournament foray in 1995 and the Elite Eight squad in 1999. | Read more

Drew Timme completes NCAA bracket featuring deep Gonzaga run, opening-round losses for old WCC rivals SALT LAKE CITY – For the first time in five years, Drew Timme isn’t involved in the NCAA Tournament. | Read more

‘A tough year for me.’ Ahead of NCAA opener, Gonzaga’s Nolan Hickman reflects on experience at Utah’s Wasatch Academy SALT LAKE CITY – Gonzaga’s return to Utah comes with conflicted emotions for Nolan Hickman. | Read more

Freshmen growing pains haven’t stopped Gonzaga’s Dusty Stromer, Braden Huff from contributing It’s been an interesting season for Gonzaga freshmen Dusty Stromer and Braden Huff. It’s all part of process of battling through adversity that every Zag in the rotation has experienced – either earlier in their careers, this season or more likely both. | Read more