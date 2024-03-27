Spokane anesthesiologist stipulates to sexual misconduct, agrees to take classes

A Spokane anesthesiologist stipulated to sexual misconduct with one patient and agreed to complete classes and notify patients.

Dr. Michael C. Ferries was accused of groping the breast of a patient under anesthesia after the draping covering the patient was displaced, according to Washington Department of Health Records.

He also made comments about her breasts during the May incident, according to the documents.

Ferries, who has been licensed in Washington since 1992, was accused of sexual misconduct, unprofessional conduct, and abuse by the health department.

He entered into a stipulation agreement this month requiring he take ethics and boundaries courses, along with a paper summarizing his learning from the classes. Ferries is also required to disclose the stipulation to all patients.

He has to appear annually before the Washington Medical Commission and pay $5,000 to cover the cost of investigating the allegations.

After four years, Ferries can petition to terminate the stipulation.

Ferries did not immediately respond to request for comment through his attorney.

It appears Ferries most recently worked for Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Providence Communications Manager Allie Hyams said in an email that Ferries is not currently employed at Providence.

“Providence takes any misconduct allegations seriously and cooperates with investigations,” she wrote.