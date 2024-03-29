Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin C. Singer and Jessica M. Henderson, both of Spokane.

Joel N. Hernandez and Jessica L. Turner, both of Spokane.

Gee Kojorn and Gavalee Kohnamsai, both of Spokane.

Samuel D. Greenfield and Mikenzie E. Ferguson, both of Spokane.

Donald R. Cain and Judith E. Walters, both of Spokane Valley.

Gabriel C. Wilson and Melissa N. Miller, both of Spokane Valley.

Trevor D. Staples and Mariah A. Lemay, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Melinda Martin, et al., restitution of premises.

Broadway 190 LLC v. Lorissa Smith, restitution of premises.

Reservoir Park Flats LLC v. Betsua Montes, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Keyonna McDaniel, restitution of premises.

ALH Real Estate Group LLC v. Ian Wiltse, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Lione Kibol, et al., restitution of premises.

Sarah Flambouras v. Gail Duncan, restitution of premises.

Rebecca Warga-Stroder v. Autonation.com Inc., et al., complaint for personal injury.

Marshall Casey, et al. v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company, complaint for damages.

Manuel A. Vargas Andrades v. Annie Remington, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rud, Juliya A. and Edward N.

Kalhar, Sharon L. and Jacob C.

Zickefoose, Jimmy C. and Lamoreaux, D.

Seagren, Brian and Angela

Clark, Virginia L. and Richard E.

Moreland, Rebecca S. and Gregory A.

Price-Larison, Nicole C. and Rebecca N.

Bierlair, Shawna J. and Christopher S.

Edwards, Carley M. and Bothun, Bradley R.

Pettey, Lauren M. and Logan C.

Higgins, Abigail D. and Grant A.V.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Brandon O. Keele, 41; 63 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, harming a police dog and failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person.

Kjon M. McKinley, 19; 30 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting.

Chandriss D. Miles, 40; nine days in jail with nine days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and prisoner possessing controlled substance.

Jimmy B. Frank, 43; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Joshua P. Burland, 44; 18 months in a prison-based alternative, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and three counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Chad D. McNeely, 43; 40 days electronic home monitoring, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

John M. Daschbach, 40; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident – injured person.

Ryan J. Beamis, 28; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree criminal mistreatment.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Chaz M. Deleon, 31; $500 restitution, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Jeremy L. Damschen, 48; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Derick D. Taylor, 44; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Tylor A. Buchanan, 31; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Tod D. Dwyer and Teresa C. Dwyer, Spokane; debts of $263,318.

Matthew P. Baumann and Valeree J. Baumann, Spokane; debts of $380,590.

Kristopher G. Hoffman, Spokane; debts of $156,532.

Michael N. Fahim, Chattaroy; debts of $44,415.

Scott M. Hanson, Spokane; debts of $35,257.

Michelle L. Fitzgerald, Spokane; debts of $165,482.

Levi G. Fluharty, Spokane; debts of $74,081.

Nicole C. Taylor, Spokane; debts of $26,130.

Trevin M. Oliver, Spokane; debts of $29,396.

Gabriel M. Anderson, Spokane; debts of $82,440.

Derek D. McCollim, Spokane; debts of $58,425.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Cody J. Lockard, 26; 25 days in jail, after being found guilty of knowing possession of a controlled substance.

Michael J. Martin, 36; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Amber N. Moeller, 45; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Brendan M. Fletcher, 33; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, reckless driving and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Chelsey R. Applebee, 26; $1,589.48 fine, 26 days in jail, 24 hours community service, 36 months probation, third-degree theft and reckless driving.

Madeline M. Ewers, 28; $974.10 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Harley R. Jacobs, 21; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Tim L. Pope, 55; $1,670.50 fine, 135 days in jail converted to 90 days electronic home monitoring with 20 days credit for time served, 60 months probation, second-degree driving while intoxicated, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Zackery T.A. Simmons, 23; $1,855.82 fine, 16 hours community service, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Joshua A. Smith, 28; $1,710.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 hours community service, 24 months probation, first-degree driving while intoxicated.

Aaron T. Smith, 25; $720 fine, 30 days in jail converted to 60 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, second-degree driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Noland K. Wick, 24; $351.24 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Jalon C. Simmons, 23; $1,062.66 fine, 32 hours community service, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Frankie L. Raymond Jr., 55; $488.60 fine, 16 hours community service, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Austen B. Shadle, 25; $1,457.29 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.