Analysis: Projecting the Seahawks roster now that NFL draft is complete

SEATTLE – NFL rosters never stay static for long.

And like the other 31 teams in the NFL, the Seahawks are sure to change theirs between now and the start of training camp in late July (maybe saying hello again to Jamal Adams?)

In general, what you see on the Seahawks’ roster is what you’re going to get this fall. Which makes it a good time for our first projection of what the 53-man roster could look like when the regular season begins.

Quarterback

2: Geno Smith, Sam Howell.

Comment: There doesn’t figure to be much drama here. Chevan Cordeiro of San Jose State, signed as an undrafted free agent (UDFA), would be the third-team/practice squad QB. The Seahawks have rarely had three QBs on their 53-man roster but almost always have at least one on the practice squad.

Running back

3: Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh.

Comment: It won’t be a surprise if the Seahawks pick up a veteran to compete with UDFA signee George Holani of Boise State (or others) for a fourth spot, or on the practice squad. Or, Seahawks president of football operations John Schneider said after the draft that Rashaad Penny could also be re-signed. Or, they might go with just three RBs on the active roster, which would be my projection for now given the current roster.

Tight end

4: Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, Brady Russell, AJ Barner.

Comment: The Seahwks kept four tight ends on the 53-man roster almost all season last year and could do so again. Fant and Brown project as the top two, while Russell and Barner would add depth and serve as core special-teams players. Russell had the second-most special-teams snaps last year despite not being signed until the third week of the regular season. UW’s Jack Westover, signed as a UDFA, could also factor in, and at the least would figure to stick on the 16-man practice squad (which is formed after the cutdown to 53 and after players clear waivers).

Receiver

6: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Dee Eskridge, Laviska Shenault, Jr.

Comment: The toughest call here is leaving off third-year player Dareke Young, who has been a key special-teams contributor. But the top three are obvious locks, Bobo seem likely to again be the fourth WR and Eskridge and Shenault look set to be the kickoff returners, a role that figures to be more important this season with the recent rule changes. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they added another veteran to this mix.

Offensive line

10: Left tackle Charles Cross, left guard Laken Tomlinson, centers Nick Harris/Olu Oluwatimi, right guards Anthony Bradford/Christian Haynes, right tackle Abraham Lucas. Tackles George Fant, Stone Forsythe, guard Sataoa Laumea.

Comment: Cross, Tomlinson and Lucas appear to enter the season with firm holds on starting jobs, with Harris and Oluwatimi battling at center and Bradford and Haynes at right guard. Whoever doesn’t win those battles will serve as the interior OL backups. Fant projects as a swing tackle backup and emergency if Lucas’ knee acts up. That makes eight roster spots and would leave the rest vying for one or two spots, and for the three or four spots possibly available on the practice squad. For now, I’ll go with Forsythe – who showed some promise in his eight starts last season – and Laumea, who the team might worry wouldn’t pass through waivers to get to the practice squad. Forsythe’s spot could be in danger if seventh-round pick Michael Jerrell impresses in camp. And they would certainly hope to keep guards Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and McClendon Curtis and tackle Raiqwon O’Neal on the practice squad.

Defensive line

7: Leonard Williams, Dre’Mont Jones, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Johnathan Hankins, Mike Morris, Cameron Young.

Comment: The Seahawks usually had six defensive ends or tackles on their 53-man last year. They hope to have a deeper rotation this season. One tough cut here is veteran Myles Adams. They could likely side with the younger Morris and Young for final roster spots. Hankins’ contract doesn’t mean the 32-year-old is a lock to make it. Reed has no guaranteed money left on his deal, and they would save $4.8 million if he were released. At age 31, Reed may have to show something in camp to assure sticking around.

Outside linebacker

4: Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall.

Comment: It will also be no surprise if the Seahawks try to add some competition to this group, be it a veteran or someone who gets cut down the road. They have two sure things in Nwosu and Mafe, and two former second-round picks in Taylor and Hall, each of whom they will be hoping show some significant improvement.

Inside linebacker

4: Tyrel Dodson, Jerome Baker, Jon Rhattigan, Tyrice Knight.

Comment: Dodson is the starting MLB with Rhattigan the apparent backup, and Baker the WLB with Knight his likely backup. If the Seahawks were to bring back Jamal Adams, he’d likely play primarily weakside linebacker.

Safety

4: Julian Love, Rayshawn Jenkins, K’Von Wallace, Coby Bryant.

Comment: Love (free safety) and Jenkins (strong safety) project as the two starters, with veteran Wallace signed as depth and potentially working in three-safety sets. Bryant, the primary nickel corner in 2022 before missing most of last year with a toe injury, is listed as a corner and safety. Drafting two corners appears a strong sign Bryant will be a safety now. His versatility and the playmaking promise he showed in 2022 would figure to assure him a spot on the roster somewhere. Also, I’m not including Jerrick Reed II here for now, as it’s unclear when he will be ready to return from an ACL injury suffered in November. That would seem to foreshadow starting camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Cornerback

6: Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Michael Jackson, Nehemiah Pritchett, D.J. James.

Comment: The Seahawks usually had six cornerbacks on their 53-man roster last year, with their primary defense featuring three corners, which is likely to continue. Jackson’s $3.1 million non-guaranteed contract means he’s not a lock to make the team. And veteran Artie Burns – due to make just $1.21 million – will also factor in. They may be tempted to keep both rookies, with Pritchett potentially factoring in on kick returns and James fitting the mold of being able to play inside and outside and providing depth at every spot.

Specialists

3: PK Jason Myers, P Michael Dickson, LS Chris Stoll.

Comment: Zero drama here as these are the only three specialists on the roster.