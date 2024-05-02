Man has life-threatening injuries after crashing vehicle into Spokane River

A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing Thursday morning into the Spokane River in east Spokane.

First responders received a call shortly after 6 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into the river in the area of 4400 East Upriver Drive, according to a news release from the Spokane police and fire departments. Witnesses saw the vehicle floating downstream roughly 1,000 feet before resting about 6 feet underwater.

Crews from the Spokane Fire Department water rescue team responded to assist with support from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response and Spokane Police Department. Dive teams and drones attempted to rescue the man.

Patrol officers spotted a victim drifting downstream. The Spokane Fire Department reported the man was trapped under the water near the temporary construction bridge just downstream from the vehicle.

Firefighters in kayaks reached the victim and aided a rescue boat in extracting him from the water at 6:30 a.m. The man was taken to shore for medical treatment and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the news release.

Spokane police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Upriver Drive was closed for part of the morning.