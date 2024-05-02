Prep roundup: Tommy Krozter paces Shadle Park baseball; Izzy Cotner homers for Riverside softball

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page here.

Baseball

Shadle Park 16, East Valley 1: Tommy Krotzer had two hits with three RBIs and the Highlanders (11-7, 7-6) beat the visiting Knights (2-16, 1-12) in a GSL 2A game.

West Valley 10, Rogers 7: Ethan Turley had a double with three RBIs and the Eagles (11-7, 11-2) beat the visiting Pirates (4-14, 3-10). Karim Gutierrez had a double and a triple and three RBIs for Rogers.

Pullman 12, Clarkston 1: Joey Hecker went 2 for 5 with two runs, and the visiting Greyhounds (15-3, 12-1) defeated the Bantams (5-10, 5-6).

Softball

Riverside 14, Colville 4: Izzy Cotner had three hits including a home run and four RBIs and the Rams (13-5, 10-3) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (11-4, 9-4) in an NEA game.

Deer Park 11, Medical Lake 1: Lucy Lathrop had three hits with a home run, double and four RBIs and the Stags (8-10, 3-7) beat the visiting Cardinals (8-10, 3-8).

Lakeside 5, Newport 2: Ayanna Tobeck had three hits including a triple and the Eagles (8-9, 5-5) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (0-15, 0-11.

Freeman 6, Timberlake 0: McKenna Finley hit a homer and double with three RBIs and the Scotties (14-3) beat the visiting Tigers (11-8) in a nonleague game.