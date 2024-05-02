With the Pilgrim Lutheran Quilters there’s a job for everyone - no sewing skills required

Sisters Barbara Hilbush, left, and Alice Kerr, center, measure out string for tying the layers of quilting together during a regular quilting session at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in north Spokane Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The group, which dates back many years, makes dozens of quilts a year for World Relief, Quilts of Valor and other ways in which quilts are given away. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Every Wednesday morning, the basement of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Northwest Spokane hums with activity as members of the church’s quilting group descend.

For almost 40 years, faithful quilters have gathered to cut squares, tie knots, iron fabric, and sew edges. Their finished products are gifted to organizations and individuals throughout the area and those in need across the world.

Founding member Marion Nelson, 98, sat at a table, sorting through donated fabric.

“We cut, we sew, we tell stories,” she said.

In 1985, Nelson and three other women started meeting at the church to quilt. She knew they needed materials, so she contacted The Spokesman-Review and asked that their request be printed in the newspaper’s “Action Korner” section.

The response was overwhelming, and the quilters were off and stitching.

On a recent Wednesday, the group put the finishing touches on blankets destined for Lutheran World Relief.

“Twice a year, we send shipments to Lutheran World Relief,” said Judi Jess, who oversees the weekly meetings. “The pastor will bless the quilts on Sunday, and then we’ll box them.”

Lutheran World Relief began distributing quilts in 1945 to families in war-torn Europe following World War II. Within a decade, the ministry reached around the globe to villages far removed from the world’s stage. An average of 300,000 quilts is distributed worldwide each year.

Unlike many quilts, the coverings that Lutheran World Relief sends to villages in Africa, Latin America and Asia have no polyester batting.

“Instead, we usually use a couple of sheets or flannel in the middle,” Jess said.

These quilts provide sustainable warmth for people in countries around the world.

Locally, the group makes quilts of all sizes and donates them to organizations like Caritas, Hope House, Ogden Hall, Sally’s House and the VA hospital.

Even if you’re not a seamstress, Jess said there’s a place for you at Pilgrim Lutheran.

At the design table, ladies chose stacks of quilt squares to lay out a quilt.

“I started out just cutting squares,” Karol Hoffman said. “I don’t quilt.”

She pointed to a table full of squares to choose from.

“Ladies take them home to cut them and then bring them back,” she said.

Other boxes were filled with squares waiting to be sewn.

“Some people just pick them up and sew them at home,” said Hoffman.

At another table, a group of ladies laughed and chatted while tying quilts – no sewing skills needed.

“We’re the Bacon broads,” said Alice Bacon as she introduced her sisters, Barbara and Creta.

Barbara Bacon said she and Alice have been sewing “since the beginning of time.”

Barbara, a member of Pilgrim Lutheran, said of the group, “This is something to look forward to. It benefits those who can’t afford a quilt.”

The stitching gene skipped their youngest sister, Creta, but she found a way to help.

“This is my second time here,” she said. “I don’t sew, but I can tie knots!”

Likewise, despite being one of the founders, Nelson said, “I wasn’t really a quilter, but I’ve done every job down here and loved every minute of it!”

The lone sewing machine in the room was operated by Joyce Roy.

“I sew the edges and do the end sewing,” she said. “My record is 11.”

Most of the quilting is done by members in their homes.

“It takes about five hours to sew one of these together,” said Alice Bacon.

Group member Robin Harris manned the ironing board, carefully pressing dozens of squares.

“I can’t sew, but I can iron,” she said, smiling.

Like many organizations, the Pilgrim Lutheran quilters’ numbers dropped during COVID.

“We were down to only six,” Jess said. “Now we average 19 to 21.”

Two male members were part of the downsize, leaving church custodian Ed Hinman, as the sole man in the group.

“I’ve been a quilter for 20 years,” he said.

Nelson paused in her work to offer treats to Remy, the doggie mascot of the group.

“We need the guys,” she said. “They lift the heavy things for us!”

The group welcomes donations of cotton fabric and thread.

“All colors, all prints,” Jess said.

At 10:30, they gathered around a table to share a light meal.

“We take turns providing it,” Jess said. “It can be anything from cookies to soups and sandwiches.”

The group isn’t limited to church members. Anyone interested is welcome to join.

“It’s fun,” Nelson said. “And I like the good we do through quilting.”