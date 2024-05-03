Local businesses host events for Free Comic Book Day

Some of the select comic books that will be available on Free Comic Book Day are displayed at Merlyn’s Comics and Games on Thursday. (Alisa Volz/The Spokesman-Review)

Hobby shops in Spokane are hosting events and promotions in celebration of Free Comic Book Day, which takes place annually on the first Saturday of May.

Comic book shop owner Joe Field started the tradition in 2002 as a promotional event for his business, Flying Colors Comics and Other Cool Stuff store in Concord, California. Field was inspired to create the event after seeing a line of customers waiting to go to Baskin-Robbins for Free Scoop Night.

“I thought, ‘Comics are cooler than ice cream – let’s do this!’ So I wrote a column outlining the idea,” he said in an interview with the Mercury News.

This year’s event features 48 comic books, including titles from DC, Marvel and Disney. There are selections for comic book fans of all ages, from “Snoopy: Beagle Snout Adventures” to “Hellboy.”

Merlyn’s Comics and Games in Spokane will open at 10 a.m. with the select titles displayed on the hobby store’s gaming tables.

Owner John Waite recommends that customers get there early in the day for the best selection.

“We have a limited amount of stuff, of course,” Waite said. “We’ll have a lot at 10, and by noon we’ll start running low on certain things, but we should still have enough. By 4 o’clock, it starts getting slim and certain ones will be gone. We have lots of the most popular ones, but certain ones will start disappearing.”

Waite also advises people to think ahead about parking since it is Bloomsday weekend, but the energy downtown will add to the event.

“If you like wild and lots of energy downtown, it’s pretty fun,” he said.

Customers can select up to three select comic books for free. Other comics and graphic novels are 20% off Saturday.

Extra copies will remain free at the shop’s counter over the next week.

The Comic Book Shop will also offer three free comic books to customers at their locations at Northtown Mall, the Spokane Valley Mall and on North Division.

The Comic Book Shop at Northtown Mall will also host a cosplay contest at 4 p.m. Winners will receive prizes, including free tickets to Lilac City Comic Con.

Monkey Biz is also offering free comic books, in addition to its Star Wars Day promotion of 20% off all Star Wars merchandise.

Customers can get one copy of each select comic that interests them at Monkey Biz, which will open at 10 a.m.