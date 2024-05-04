The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup: AdventHealth 400 FS1

1 p.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix ABC

1 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Denver NBC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees or L.A. Angels at Cleveland MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

1:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati or Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers MLB

4:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m. Orlando at Cleveland ABC

Bloomsday

7 a.m.: Bloomsday 2024 SWX

Football, UFL

10 a.m.: Michigan vs. Arlington Fox 28

1 p.m.: D.C. vs. San Antonio Fox 28

Golf

PGA: Noon: The CJ Cup CBS

Noon: Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf

6:15 p.m.: LIV: Singapore CW

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton USA

3:45 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at Seattle FS1

Soccer, women

6:15 a.m.: Super League: Arsenal vs. Manchester City CBS Sports

10 a.m.: NWSL: Kansas City vs. Houston CBS

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:45 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 92.5-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 92.5-FM

All events subject to change