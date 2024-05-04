On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup: AdventHealth 400 FS1
1 p.m.: F1: Miami Grand Prix ABC
1 p.m.: AMA Supercross: Denver NBC
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees or L.A. Angels at Cleveland MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
1:30 p.m.: Baltimore at Cincinnati or Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers MLB
4:10 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m. Orlando at Cleveland ABC
Bloomsday
7 a.m.: Bloomsday 2024 SWX
Football, UFL
10 a.m.: Michigan vs. Arlington Fox 28
1 p.m.: D.C. vs. San Antonio Fox 28
Golf
PGA: Noon: The CJ Cup CBS
Noon: Champions: Insperity Invitational Golf
6:15 p.m.: LIV: Singapore CW
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Brighton USA
3:45 p.m.: L.A. Galaxy at Seattle FS1
Soccer, women
6:15 a.m.: Super League: Arsenal vs. Manchester City CBS Sports
10 a.m.: NWSL: Kansas City vs. Houston CBS
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:45 p.m.: Oregon State at Washington State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
1:05 p.m.: Eugene at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 92.5-FM
Sports talk
9 a.m.: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 92.5-FM
All events subject to change