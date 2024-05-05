Despite rain, families excited to stroll Bloomsday

Strollers begin their journey as they head down Riverside Avenue May 5, 2024, during Bloomsday ’24. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

For the Madrid family, Bloomsday has always been a tradition centered on togetherness.

Two years ago when the family matriarch, Antonia Madrid, died from cancer, the annual Spokane race became a chance to remember her love and spirit.

This year, it changed again as Janie Madrid adjusted the plastic over her 3-month-old baby’s stroller Sunday.

Surrounded by about 10 family members, Janie Madrid said she’s excited to be able to include her newborn in the event’s last group to start, largely consisting of parents and their little ones.

“I was a little nervous,” she said. “But she loves walks.”

Madrid said the more than 7-mile walk is a bit of a test for her, too, as she prepares for her first shift back at her job as a nurse later this week.

Melissa Hedges, 30, stood at the front of the red division with her daughter Anita, 2, tucked in to her stroller.

The toddler has completed the race since she was a newborn. Hedges hopes to continue the tradition with her baby who is “half-baked.”

“We just love coming here,” said Hedges, who traveled from the West Side.

Her husband finished the race in about 45 minutes, she said, and planned to head back to do the course again with her and Anita.

The race, Hedges said, is workable with little ones, with lots of bathroom and water stops.

Kyle Dunwoody brought his three boys and his dad, David, to Bloomsday – something the group has done for years.

“It’s just family tradition now,” he said.

The youngest, 4-year-old Wyatt, jumped up and down in his Mickey Mouse hoodie topped with a clear poncho as the group moved toward the starting line.

This will be his fifth Bloomsday, Dunwoody said. The boy completed his first as a newborn in 2020.

Dunwoody brought a stroller, but Wyatt looked at his brothers and made it clear he was determined to run the whole thing on his own two feet.

“This might be the last year with a stroller,” Dunwoody said with a chuckle.

Lily Nizer, 27, adjusted the pinwheel on her stroller that Boaz, 4, picked out to decorate his ride.

“We did it last year, and just had a lot of fun,” Nizer said.

Despite the rain, Nizer said she’s excited to push Boaz and Ezra, 2, around the course.

Last year, she was pleasantly surprised at how spaced out the crowd was, making it easy to adjust, as is often needed with two little ones in one stroller.

This year, the group did add one new accessory: a bubble blower.

When asked who he was going to spray with his bubble machine, Boaz smiled, “Everyone.”

Dave and Cindy Taskila won’t let a little rain or a recent surgery stop them from completing the race.

The couple has completed Bloomsday upward of 30 times, but this will be the third with Dave in a wheelchair.

“We have always done it,” Dave said.

While Cindy is happy to push Dave through most of the course, she does draw the line at Doomsday Hill.

“He’s going to have to walk up Doomsday,” she said with a chuckle.