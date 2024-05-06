2024 Met Gala: Red carpet roundup

Alia Bhatt poses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala on Monday in New York. (NINA WESTERVELT/New York Times)

New York Times

Cardi B made a late entrance in her billowing black gown, Dua Lipa showed up in a deconstructed lace emsemble, Rosalia kept it classic in a strapless black dress – and Zendaya came around twice, with two different looks.

They all offered a taste of how guests interpreted this year’s “Garden of Time” theme, which included a flurry of florals, vintage and fascinators at this year’s Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night held on the first Monday in May.

Celebrities, executives, musicians, politicians and more showed off every angle for photographers and fans. Guests sashayed down an off-white carpet dotted with teal borders and posed in front of backdrops of vegetation and flora, creating an ethereal quality to the evening’s festivities. The “Midsummer Night’s Dream” vibe was countered by the dramatic flair from celebrities like Colman Domingo and co-chair Bad Bunny, and it wouldn’t be a Met Ball without the trains (on Alton Mason, Lea Michele and Demi Lovato, to name a few).

Just an avenue away from the glitz and glamour, police officers were arresting protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.