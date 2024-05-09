50 years ago in Expo history: The crowds were as diverse as the international pavilions at the increasingly popular fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 was indeed a “world’s” fair, if the crowds so far were any indication.

A random survey of Expo ’74 visitors indicated that 21% of the attendees were from foreign countries. For instance, a group from Bombay, India, had traveled to Spokane specifically for the fair, and another group had traveled from the Republic of China. A number of Australians were also in attendance.

The largest foreign presence was from Canada, with one couple coming down from Dawson Creek, British Columbia, far to the north.

Spokane residents accounted for only 11% of the visitors, according to the survey. This was a surprise, since officials had long assumed that the early weeks of the fair would attract mostly locals.

The greatest percentage of visitors, about 67%, were from the U.S., outside of Spokane. The Midwest, California and the East Coast had sent the most attendees.

Attendance continued to exceed expectations, hitting 184,681 after only five days.

The tally surpassed the projections for the entire first week.

There was one unfortunate glitch, however. About one-third of the Expo site lost power for five hours in the morning, because of a break in the main feeder cable.

The overhead gondola and chairlift rides were out of order, and some pavilions went dark. Power was restored at 1:45 p.m.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1960: United States becomes the first country to legalize the birth control pill.