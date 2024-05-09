Boyz II Men bring ‘hip-hop doo wop’ to Northern Quest

From staff reports

The genre of R&B has its legends, but the beloved trio Boyz II Men may just be the divine trinity.

Hailing from Philadelphia, the group formed in 1985 as a quartet originally dubbed “Unique Attraction.” After a name change and the 1991 release of their first studio album, “Cooleyhighharmony,” they soon found record-breaking commercial success on the radio and Billboard charts.

The group quickly caught the ears of the nation with their silky-smooth harmonies, equal vocal distribution, spoken word and rap sections complimenting the stacked vocals, as well as their fresh but classically soulful style dubbed “hip-hop doo wop” by the band themselves.

Singles like “Motownphilly” and “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” would quickly become fan favorites. Soon after, the monumental single “End of the Road” became an instant classic that would send them straight to the top of the Billboard charts for a then-record-setting 13 weeks.

Their momentum would only increase as the group continuously released hit after hit throughout the 1990s and 2000s. “I’ll Make Love to You,” “On Bended Knee,” “Water Runs Dry,” and “A Song For Mama” are just a small selection of the songs that would continue to bring Boyz II Men to massive heights.

Overall, the group has a large list of awards and accolades to their credit including (but not limited to) nine American Music Awards, three Billboard Music Awards, seven Soul Train Music Awards, and four Grammys. They also have multiple massive RIAA certifications, such as “Cooleyhighharmony” going nine-times platinum and “II” being 12-times platinum, one of the best-selling albums in U.S. history.

Boyz II Men have been around the world a few times over and this iconic group will bring their collection of classic ’90s hits to the Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Wednesday.