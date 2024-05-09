Dear Annie: Is it depression or something else?

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I am a 48-year-old male living at home with my folks and older sister. We are a close-knit family and do things together often. I couldn’t be happier to have them in my life.

Lately, I’ve been feeling a little bit down and stuck in the mud if you can call it that. I have no reason to feel like that. I am my oldest nephew’s home caregiver, and I am grateful every day for personally taking care of him. He’s disabled but very high-functioning when it comes to doing things on his own.

Could this be some kind of depression of sorts or a midlife crisis change? I am single, never married, no children, so I really don’t know what I am personally going through. I guess I’m afraid to ask my doctor about it. Can you give me some advice on what it is? I appreciate your input very much. – Down in the Dumps in New Mexico

Dear Down in the Dumps: It’s normal to feel down in the dumps sometimes, even if you’re generally content with your life. Caring for a loved one is rewarding but can also be draining, which might be contributing to how you’re feeling.

Feeling down could also be a sign of depression or a response to the repetitive nature of your days if you feel like you’re missing out on personal growth. It’s not uncommon to re-evaluate your life’s direction at various points, which can sometimes manifest in what people call a “midlife crisis.”

There’s no need to be afraid of talking to your doctor; he or she can help you determine whether what you’re experiencing is depression, or perhaps something else, and can suggest appropriate treatments or changes.

It also might help to look into new activities that can bring a sense of excitement or challenge to your life. Consider taking a class, volunteering or joining a group that aligns with an interest you’ve always wanted to explore.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.