Mariners reliever Matt Brash has Tommy John surgery

Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – What seemed inevitable did become reality for Matt Brash this week.

The Mariners’ talented relief pitcher, who spent two months attempting to rehab his ailing arm, had Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery on Wednesday, general manager Justin Hollander announced.

The club is hopeful Brash will return in 12 months.

“I’m crushed for Matt,” Hollander said Friday afternoon. “Everybody loves Matt the person. Every teammate loves Matt. … He’s probably one of the most popular players in our organization among his teammates and staff members.”

Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery in Arlington, Texas, to repair what Hollander described as a small tear in the posterior of Brash’s ulnar collateral ligament.

Brash had felt initial discomfort in his throwing elbow while ramping up during spring training on Feb. 20. MRI results at the time revealed medial elbow inflammation, and Meister’s recommendation for Brash then was to rehab the injury and see if it would heal.

Brash felt no pain when he threw at the time, Hollander said.

It was only after Brash recently starting throwing with greater intensity that he started to feel pain in his elbow and surgery became the obvious next step.

“The reason that the doctor and Matt both wanted to try the rehab route … is because he was asymptomatic on exam (in February), essentially,” Hollander said. “He didn’t have an ‘event’ like we talked about in spring training. And when he was testing, he tested strong still — he felt good still. And that is an injury that, if you are asymptomatic with, you can pitch through.

“Unfortunately when he ramped up, it was not asymptomatic at that point.”

Recovery from Tommy John historically takes anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

For Brash, a brace was inserted around the repaired elbow ligament, which is designed to reduce inflammation and protect healing tissue. The brace allows for physical therapy to begin shortly after surgery, and offers optimism that Brash can return in just 12 months, Hollander said. (In Brash’s case, the brace is different from the internal brace procedure that Atlanta’s Spencer Strider had last month.)

Brash, 25, emerged as one of the most dominant relievers in MLB last season, striking out 107 batters across 70.2 innings. His 78 appearances in 2023 were the most of any pitcher in the majors.

“What he did for us last year was unbelievable how many times he came through for us,” Hollander said. “He was rapidly turning himself into the best or one of the best relievers in the American League. And to have the season just go away like this, it stinks for him and stinks for us.”

Encouraging updates on Crawford, Canzone

J.P. Crawford strolled onto the cut of the grass outside the home dugout Friday afternoon and quickly found infield coach Perry Hill. They embraced for a hearty hug.

The Mariners shortstop was back at T-Mobile Park and back with his team after spending most of the past week rehabbing an oblique injury with the club’s training staff in Arizona.

Crawford went through full infield drills under Hill’s watchful eye and then took batting practice (with manager Scott Servais throwing) before the start of a weekend series against the Oakland A’s.

Crawford could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as soon as this weekend.

“He’s making great progress. All reports have been super positive,” Hollander said.

The update on outfielder Dominic Canzone (shoulder) was similarly positive. Canzone is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Saturday in Reno.

“He’ll get four games (with the Rainiers) and then we’ll assess where he’s at timing-wise,” Hollander said. “He feels really good.”

A setback for Santos

Reliever Gregory Santos was shut down for several days after recent setback in his throwing program.

Santos, acquired from the White Sox in the offseason, was diagnosed with inflammation in the latissimus dorsi near the shoulder during spring training. He has yet to pitch for the Mariners.