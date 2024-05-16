District Bar will ‘Revel’ in this four-piece folk American group

From staff reports

The trends may come and go, but quality folk Americana continues to find itself chasing white lines across the country, and the Last Revel is an excellent component of this beloved scene.

Originating in Minneapolis, the four-piece group channels the storytellers of the past with honest lyricism, distinct harmonies, acoustic guitar, banjo, fiddle, and the upright bass.

The group has been on a touring tear as of late and will continue their run at the District Bar on Saturday.

The Last Revel has released five studio albums under their own label, Sheep Sheep Records. Their debut album came in 2014 with “Uprooted” while their latest, “Dovetail,” was released in 2023 following a nearly four-year hiatus. It features fan favorites, such as “Here For You” and “Stick & Poke” while continuing to cement the group as experts of the modern yet rootsy indie Americana sound.