Local band Bed Heads finds success, records EP in same studio where Brandi Carlile, Foo Fighters, Zach Bryan and more honed their craft

The Bed Heads will perform Thursday at Placeholder Studio, 104 W. Third Ave., in downtown Spokane. (Courtesy)

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

It hasn’t taken long for the Bed Heads to become one of Spokane’s most prominent local bands – folk influences and mythological references included.

The five-piece fronted by Landon Spencer has only existed in the form of the Bed Heads since about September 2023. Prior to that, Spencer and a few other members played under the moniker Spilt Milk.

Spilt Milk operated from the late 2010s and into the early 2020s before seeking a change. Now, the Bed Heads have been exploring indie-folk for just over a year.

The band plays with a lighter, acoustic-based sound that features many instruments and dynamic harmonies. And although the group first broke out to local crowds singing along to songs like “If You Feel Lonely” and “The World Keeps Spinning Around,” their August EP may express the Bed Heads better than anything else in their young yet growing collection of releases.

Their second EP, “My Name is Nobody,” is a three-track collection that tells the story of Homer’s “The Odyssey.”

Having attended Whitworth University as a history major, much of Spencer’s lyrical inspiration comes from his readings and knowledge of mythology and the past.

“I’m a sucker for a history-littered song,” Spencer said.

And on the sonic end, just as Odysseus descends into the Underworld, each track descends a half-step.

“That was just a terrible, terrible idea in hindsight,” Spencer said with a laugh. “Every time we play it live we have to do major tuning.”

Spencer believes much of the Bed Heads’ consistency and diverse sound can be attributed to having such a creative group. And even when a certain idea may not be so universally loved, they are always willing to try, which usually results in initial concepts being molded in various directions before coming up with the final product. There is no sense of pressure or nervousness within the band.

“It’s just a lot of fun to problem solve with all of them,” Spencer said.

To say the Bed Heads have had a productive 2024 may just be an understatement. The group has stayed busy, from releasing two EPs to playing show after show – from local venues like the Chameleon to Tacoma and as far as Nashville.

Now, the group is looking to finish the year strong with yet another EP and a Halloween show.

The band looks to release the four-track project, “Dusk,” toward the end of the month.

The EP dives even further into their indie influences and was recorded at the iconic Bear Creek Studio in Woodinville, Washington.

The list of phenomenal music to come out of the West Side studio is immense. Names like Brandi Carlile, Fleet Foxes, Foo Fighters, the Lumineers, Big Thief, Zach Bryan, Shawn Mendes and many more have found success within those walls. Thus, the experience was a true dream come true for Spencer and the band.

“Just getting to work with Taylor Carroll over there, he’s so incredible at what he does, and one of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Spencer said. “I think we were able to find a really nice, warm feel.”

The Bed Heads will also begin to round out 2024 with a Halloween show on Thursday. This will be the band’s second performance on the holiday with last year’s being one of their first shows ever.

The show titled “Murder on Third” will take place at downtown’s Placeholder Studio and features a strong array of local artists including Timeworm, Tristan Hart Pierce and Vika & The Velvets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets can be purchased on location for $15.

“It’s going to be a celebration of the end of the summer music season,” Spencer said. “We’re going to pack it out and rock through the night; it’s gonna be a time and a half.”