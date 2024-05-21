Former North Idaho state Sen. Jim Woodward defeats Scott Herndon in primary rematch, in win for moderate Republicans

In one of the most highly-contested primaries in the Idaho Legislature, a more moderate Republican defeated a far-right incumbent in North Idaho.

While most North Idaho incumbents in the state Legislature held onto their positions in the Republican primary election Tuesday, former state Sen. Jim Woodward defeated incumbent Sen. Scott Herdon’s bid for re-election in District 1, which covers most of Boundary and Bonner counties.

Woodward won 52% of the vote to Herndon’s 48%.

Woodward raised more money for his campaign than any other Legislative candidate in the state this year, raising nearly $130,000. No. 2 on the list was Herndon, not far behind, at $116,000.

Herndon, who is also chair of the Bonner County Republican Central Committee, defeated Woodward in 2022. He sponsored a bill in 2023 in attempt to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the state law banning abortions. At a legislative hearing about the proposal, he was asked if a 13-year-old girl raped by a family member should be allowed to have an abortion.

“Some people could describe the situation that you’re talking about as the opportunity to have a child in those terrible circumstances if the rape actually occurred,” Herndon said, according to the Idaho Capital Sun.

Woodward, who was first elected to the Senate in 2018, has said he believes rape victims should be able to received abortions.

Despite Woodward’s victory for the senate seat, he still lost to Herndon down the ballot for Herndon’s county Republican precinct committee race.

For the Idaho House, incumbent Rep. Mark Sauter won 1A with 50.2% to challengers Jane Sauter, who has no relation, with 35.3% and Spencer Hutchings with 14.5%.

Cornel Rasor beat Chuck Lowman for the 1B seat that incumbent Rep. Sage Dixon is vacating. Rasor won with 53.5%.

In one of the few contested Democratic primaries, Kathryn Larson beat Bob Vickaryous with 92.4% of the vote for 1B.

Incumbent Rep. Elaine Price won 60.3% over Dave Raglin for position B in the 4th district which resembles the boundaries of the city of Coeur d’Alene.

In District 5, which includes most of Post Falls and southwest Kootenai County, incumbent Sen. Carl Bjerke won 77.5% of the vote, defeating Cheri Zao.