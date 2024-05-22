After well motor malfunction, Harrington is asking its residents to conserve water

Leaders in Harrington, Washington, are asking their residents to conserve water as the town relies on a less-efficient backup motor while trying to find a replacement for one that failed Tuesday.

“We’re asking people to restrict how much water they use. In other words, don’t water your lawn. The pump we’re using now is not as efficient as the one that broke down,” Harrington Mayor Joe Armand said.

The town, about an hour drive west of Spokane in Lincoln County, has about 430 residents. Town officials are trying to find a new motor to purchase. According to Armand, it remains unclear how long the water restrictions will be in place.

The failed motor also caused a loss of pressure in the water reservoir, which raises the possibility of a contamination being drawn into the water system. As a precaution, a boil order was put in place until Wednesday afternoon, when testing indicated no contamination occurred.

Armand said the issue has “created more anxiety than problems.”

“At the end of the day, I don’t believe that people were really compromised or impacted really that much,” he said. “It’s an amazing community that has pulled together and has been incredibly supportive. They understand the vulnerabilities that we have living out in a rural area.”