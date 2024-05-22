North Idaho county primary election results: Check here for sheriff, commissioner races and more in Kootenai, Bonner and Boundary counties

Races for sheriff and county commissioner were on the Republican primary ballot Tuesday in Kootenai, Bonner and Boundary counties in North Idaho. Here’s how they turned out.

Kootenai County

Incumbents in Kootenai County easily won their Republican primaries in Tuesday’s election.

With 100% of the vote counted, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris easily defeated his challenger Mike Bauer, who also lost to Norris four years ago. Norris won with 80.9% of the vote.

County Commissioner Leslie Duncan took 67.7% of the vote, defeating real estate agent Brett Surplus.

In the Republican primary for the commissioner seat held by Bill Brooks, former County Commissioner Marc Eberlein, owner of Eberlein Fine Cabinetry, defeated three challengers with 39.8% of the vote.

Bonner County

The Bonner County Republican Central Committee’s endorsed candidates won their primaries.

Commissioner Steve Bradshaw lost his race against Sheriff Daryl Wheeler, who won with 77.2%. Wheeler has been sheriff since 2008.

Meanwhile, Brian Domke won 54.3% of the vote for Bradshaw’s open commissioner seat, beating Brian Riley and James Burroughs.

Commissioner Luke Omodt lost his re-election campaign to Ron Korn, who won with 48.8%. Omodt had 38.6%, and Dimitry Borisov had 12.6%.

Boundary County

In Boundary County, Travis Stolley won the primary for sheriff with 51.8%, beating Jon VanGesen and Dave Schuman.