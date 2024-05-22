RNC headquarters locked down after receiving package with blood vials

By Jenny Gathright Washington Post

Republican National Committee headquarters and surrounding streets on Capitol Hill were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after the RNC offices received a package containing two vials of blood, a Chinese philosophy text, and two ice packs, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

Police spokeswoman Brianna Burch said officers responded to the Republican headquarters, in the 300 block of First Street SE, about 7:45 a.m., and at midmorning they are still investigating the source of the package. Earlier Wednesday, Burch had incorrectly described the text that was in the package as a “Korean bible.”

It was unclear whether the package was mailed to the headquarters or dropped off. By 10 a.m., the Capitol police hazardous incident response unit had removed the package and lifted the lockdown, according to Burch.

A spokesperson for the RNC did not immediately offer a comment on the incident.