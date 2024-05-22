STA bus collides with pickup downtown

From staff reports

An STA bus collided with a Toyota pickup truck downtown Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic but leaving passengers without serious injuries.

The crash at 9:36 a.m. flipped the pickup over twice as it traveled north on Lincoln Street into the intersection with Sprague Avenue. Some of the truck’s windows were smashed, and its airbags deployed as it came to a stop next to a light pole across the street from the The Bing Theater.

Three passengers were rattled but not seriously hurt.

The bike rack on the front end of the bus was ripped off and sitting in the street as police investigated, but otherwise the bus didn’t appear to be heavily damaged.