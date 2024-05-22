The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
STA bus collides with pickup downtown

Ian Platou, 27, was able to walk away from his Toyota Tacoma truck after it collided with an STA bus and then rolled at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Sprague Avenue May 21, 2024, in Spokane. After driving from Florida to start a new job at a law firm, Platou and his father, Carl, were transporting household items to the north side when the crash occurred. The bus lost a bike carrier attached to the front end. Ian Platou was unhurt, but his father suffered an injury to his recently surgery-repaired hand. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From staff reports

An STA bus collided with a Toyota pickup truck downtown Wednesday morning, disrupting traffic but leaving passengers without serious injuries.

The crash at 9:36 a.m. flipped the pickup over twice as it traveled north on Lincoln Street into the intersection with Sprague Avenue. Some of the truck’s windows were smashed, and its airbags deployed as it came to a stop next to a light pole across the street from the The Bing Theater.

Three passengers were rattled but not seriously hurt.

The bike rack on the front end of the bus was ripped off and sitting in the street as police investigated, but otherwise the bus didn’t appear to be heavily damaged.