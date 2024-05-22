The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Voters in West Bonner School District reject levy again

Interim West Bonner Superintendent Joseph Kren is seated at a board meeting Oct. 30, 2023, with Trustee Troy Reinbold and Chair Margaret Hall. Voters rejected a $4.68 million levy in Tuesday’s election. (James Hanlon/The Spokesman-Review)
By James Hanlon jamesh@spokesman.com

A one-year, $4.6 million levy for West Bonner School District failed in Tuesday’s election.

The levy failed with 45.76% of the vote. A similar measure failed a year ago, plunging the rural North Idaho district into financial trouble.

Interim Superintendent Joe Kren said he is finalizing contingency options he will present to the school board next week.

Kren said some argued the district didn’t really need a levy because it got by this year without one. Kren said that is because the district relied on the last of its COVID-19 pandemic emergency dollars and fund balance.

“Now all that money is gone,” Kren said.

The levy would have included funding for salaries and benefits, long-neglected building maintenance and the entire athletics and extracurricular budget.

Board members hoped that making it a one-year levy rather than two would be more palatable to the voters.

James Hanlon's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.