Dear Annie: Stingy husband frustrates generous wife

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband and I are both in our late 60s. We’ve been married about six years and we both have very decent retirement funds, with him actually very financially secure with lots of money put back. We split the bills and groceries, including eating out about three times a month, and we take a small trip a few times each year.

Once a week, when I’m out running errands, I pick up a meal for my husband and me. He will sometimes ask what he owes me, but I tell him it’s OK, my treat.

It would be nice if he reciprocated or even offered to spring for the next time we eat out, but he rarely does. When we were dating, he didn’t seem so tight, but that certainly changed.

He won’t even replace things in the house that are worn out, broken and very unsightly. Even minor things! He has plenty of money and no debt. I just don’t get it and keep trying to nudge him, but he won’t do it. He had promised to sell the house and we would find a place together, but after marrying him, he then refused. I am embarrassed to even have anyone over because it looks so bad.

I love him very much and know he loves me, but I am very frustrated and feel so let down. I don’t want to give any ultimatums. Any advice for my situation? – Stingy Husband

Dear Stingy Husband: Sit down with your husband and express your feelings openly. Mention that you appreciate his financial savvy but also explain that you are feeling undervalued. It’s important he knows that this isn’t just about the money but about shared responsibility and mutual generosity. Understanding might come from knowing why he changed his mind about the house; was it sentimentality, financial concerns or something else?

Also consider discussing bigger financial plans and everyday expenses. It might help to set some guidelines or even a small budget for household expenses and outings that you both agree on.

