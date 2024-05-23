Inmate mistakenly released from Kootenai County Jail not considered imminent threat

Kootenai County law enforcement asked for the public’s help locating a man they mistakenly released earlier this week.

Daniel J. Billingsley, 46, of Bayview, Idaho, was mistakenly released from the Kootenai County Jail on Monday.

Billingsley was an inmate of the Idaho Department of Corrections brought to Kootenai County to face local Fish and Game charges.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation to find out why Billingsley was released, according to a department news release.

Those misdemeanor charges are violating a road closure and transporting forest products without proof of ownership from May 2023, according to court records.

Billingsley was well known to local law enforcement, with a slew of charges dating back 17 years, including burglary, robbery and domestic violence, the statement said.

Investigators say Billingsley is not considered an imminent threat.

Anyone in contact with Billingsley or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police.