Motorcyclist dies in Hillyard crash, speed appears to be factor

A motorcyclist died after crashing Tuesday afternoon in the Hillyard Neighborhood.

Police responded at 1:50 p.m. to the area of Julia Street and Queen Avenue for the crash, according to a Spokane police news release. A passerby saw a motorcycle sliding across the roadway and the rider down in the street.

The Spokane Fire Department and American Medical Response attended to the injured rider, who was taken to a hospital. The rider, a male, succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Initial information revealed the motorcyclist was traveling north on Rebecca Street as the road begins an “S”-shaped turn near Queen, and the rider lost control, police said. Speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Police’s Major Crimes Unit and traffic investigators responded to investigate. Officers discovered the motorcycle was reported stolen.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the motorcyclist.