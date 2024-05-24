Trump says Haley will be on his team; he calls her a “capable person”

By Anna Wilder The State (Columbia, S.C.)

After months of silence post election suspension, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said she’d vote for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election. Now, he’s saying there is a place for her on his team.

Trump said Haley was a “very capable person,” and was sure she would be part of his team “in some form,” after Haley said she would vote for the former president earlier this week.

The remarks are a complete 180 from the relationship they’ve had the last year while campaigning against each other for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. On Wednesday, Haley said she would be voting for Trump because Joe Biden had been a “catastrophe.”

“Well, I think she’s going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts — I appreciated what she said,” Trump said about Haley’s comments and whether she would be on his team.

“You know we had a nasty campaign, it was pretty nasty,” he continued. “But she’s a very capable person, and I’m sure she’s going to be on our team in some form, absolutely.”

Haley’s remarks were made at a Q&A session following a speech at the conservative Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., where she serves as the Walter P. Stern chair. She said Trump had not been “perfect” on many policies that she advocated for, including foreign policy and the economy.

She also said that the former president would be smart to support her and reach out to the voters who chose her, not just assume those voters will jump to his side.