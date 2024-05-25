Anniversary of Gerry Lindgren’s historic year to be celebrated at Rogers High School

From staff reports

Gerry Lindgren set many long-standing high school and national long-distance running records during his career. It all started at Rogers High School under coach Tracy Walters.

The school plans to honor Lindgren on Wednesday with an assembly during the day and ceremony open to the public in the evening to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Lindgren beating a pair of experienced Soviet runners in the U.S.-U.S.S.R. meet during summer 1964. The public reception will be at 7 p.m. in the Rogers High auditorium.

After setting the national high school record in the 5,000 meters earlier in the year, on July 25, 1964, Lindgren beat Leonid Ivanov and Anatoly Dutov to win the 10,000 at the international track meet in Los Angeles.

The event was the start of great success for American distance runners. The ensuing 12 months brought two gold medals by Americans, in the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo, as well as world records in the 2-mile, 6-mile and indoor mile.

Lindgren was Track and Field News’ “High School Athlete of the Year” in 1964, and won the 10,000 at the 1964 Olympic Trials. He placed ninth in the Tokyo Olympics due to a sprained ankle.