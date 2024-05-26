Free fishing days planned for Washington, Idaho

From staff reports

Anglers will be able to fish without a license in Idaho and Washington on specific days next month.

Washington’s annual free fishing weekend is planned for June 8 and 9 this year, and Idaho’s annual free fishing day is June 8.

Other rules, like creel limits and tackle restrictions, will remain in place, but anglers will be able to cast a line without purchasing a license.

In Washington, Discover Pass, Vehicle Access Pass and two-pole endorsement requirements will also be waived. But species that require a catch record card – sturgeon, salmon, steelhead and halibut – and all shellfish will still require a license.