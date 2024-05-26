Storms kill 14 in Midwest as severe weather moves east

By John Yoon, Isabella Kwai and Johnny Diaz New York Times

Powerful storms and possible tornadoes pummeled Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Saturday night, killing at least 14 people, damaging homes and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

The severe weather, including the threat of tornadoes, was moving east Sunday. More than 6 million people were under a tornado watch through Sunday afternoon, including parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. More than 18 million people were in a wider area with an “enhanced” risk of severe weather.

In northern Texas on Saturday, a tornado left at least seven dead – including two children ages 2 and 5 – and at least 20 people injured, said Ray Sappington, the sheriff of Cooke County.

Three of those people were trapped in debris at a home, he said. Another person died after his home was blown away. “Sadly, we fear that number is going to rise,” he said, adding that some of the injured were in serious condition.

Emergency responders were still searching for people who could be trapped in the debris, he said. At least 60 people had been stranded after a Shell truck stop in Cooke County was severely damaged, and several people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

In Oklahoma, two people were killed in the city of Pryor, northeast of Tulsa, as a result of overnight storms, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management said Sunday.

In Arkansas, one person died in Benton County and multiple people were injured, according to local authorities, who said in a briefing Sunday that the area had likely been hit by tornadoes.

A woman died in a house in Boone County, Arkansas, according to city officials in Harrison, Arkansas. Another person died in Baxter County, Arkansas, as a result of the storm, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. And two people were killed in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office there.

At Lake Ray Roberts Marina in Denton County, Texas, north of Dallas, a tornado damaged boats, boat houses and a fuel dock, and overturned several recreational vehicles Saturday.

“There is so much damage, we don’t even know where to start,” the marina said on Facebook Sunday, noting there were no serious injuries.

Melissa and Derek Collister, who fled their house Saturday night in Valley View, Texas, just north of Denton, said their house had a damaged roof and part of the ceiling in the bathroom had caved in.

As they drove around the neighborhood Sunday, they saw houses that were severely damaged.

“It’s from end to end,” she said. “It’s not like it went straight through the middle or anything. It’s all over.”

Rosa Perez, 48, and her husband recently moved into a house in Valley View that they have been building for six years. As the storm passed, they could feel the house moving as if it would take flight at any moment. Now her neighbor’s mobile home sits a few feet from one of their walls.

“It was rocking and hitting our house,” she said. “I’m just glad our house was there because otherwise theirs probably would have blown over.”

In Rogers County, Oklahoma, trees and power lines were knocked down by a possible tornado, cutting off electricity and leaving some roads inaccessible, the authorities said on social media. Power was out in Claremore, a city about 30 miles northeast of Tulsa, and would remain so “for an extended period of time,” according to the city’s police department.

As of midday Sunday in Claremore, there were 23 storm-related injuries reported. Nineteen people were taken to hospitals, three of them with possible life-threatening injuries.

“The areas of town southeast of downtown Claremore are pretty devastated,” said Billy Tomlinson, 40, a lawyer in Claremore. “Massive old trees are uprooted everywhere, others snapped like toothpicks, fallen power lines all over.”

In all, more than 440,000 customers were without power in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Texas on Sunday afternoon, according to the site PowerOutage.us, which tracks utilities information across the country.

The United States has come under an onslaught of destructive storms in the past week, with at least a few reports of tornadoes each day. Five people died and part of a city was obliterated in Iowa on Tuesday after the southwestern part of the state was swallowed by a system that produced a powerful tornado that carved a 43-mile path and packed winds of at least 185 mph.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.