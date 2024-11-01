Two fires in North Spokane County leave a family displaced and one person injured

Two fires in North Spokane County on Thursday left one family displaced and another person injured.

A fire in Elk just before 9 a.m. razed a mobile home, said David LaChapelle, assistant fire marshal at Spokane County Fire District 4. It left two adults and three children displaced.

Five animals were also unaccounted for following the blaze and presumed to be dead, LaChapelle said. No one was injured.

A fire later in the evening in Chattaroy destroyed a shop and an RV on a property off Orchard Bluff Road. One person was taken to the hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The causes of the fires are currently under investigation, LaChapelle said.